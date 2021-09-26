Pollack: 'It was the same for Deshaun Watson too'

A former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst took to Twitter with more thoughts on Clemson’s struggling offense following the ninth-ranked Tigers’ 27-21 upset loss to NC State in double-overtime on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Dan Orlovsky, who was on the call for Clemson’s narrow 14-8 win over Georgia Tech in Week 3, said he’s been telling Clemson fans since the spring of 2020 how he feels about the Tigers’ offense — that Trevor Lawrence hid a lot of the problems, among other things.

Been telling Clemson fans for 18 months The offense is behind everyone scheme wise. Trevor covered up a lot-& it held him back It can’t always be about “execution”. Your job coaches is to make execution “easier” It’s fair to say/ask “yes you can recruit-but can you DEVELOP”? — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2021

Another ESPN analyst, former Georgia linebacker David Pollack, then responded to Orlovsky’s post with his own comment.

18 months? It was the same for Deshaun Watson too!!!!! https://t.co/Jg7fUa6ZqR — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) September 26, 2021

Clemson (2-2, 1-1 ACC) totaled just 214 yards and struggled to consistently find a rhythm offensively against the Wolfpack. The Tigers tallied only 10 first downs, went 2-for-11 on third-down conversion attempts and finished with seven three-and-outs.

D.J. Uiagalelei completed 12-of-26 passes for 111 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!