Pollack: 'It was the same for Deshaun Watson too'

Pollack: 'It was the same for Deshaun Watson too'

Football

Pollack: 'It was the same for Deshaun Watson too'

By September 26, 2021 1:34 pm

By |

A former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst took to Twitter with more thoughts on Clemson’s struggling offense following the ninth-ranked Tigers’ 27-21 upset loss to NC State in double-overtime on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

Dan Orlovsky, who was on the call for Clemson’s narrow 14-8 win over Georgia Tech in Week 3, said he’s been telling Clemson fans since the spring of 2020 how he feels about the Tigers’ offense — that Trevor Lawrence hid a lot of the problems, among other things.

Another ESPN analyst, former Georgia linebacker David Pollack, then responded to Orlovsky’s post with his own comment.

Clemson (2-2, 1-1 ACC) totaled just 214 yards and struggled to consistently find a rhythm offensively against the Wolfpack. The Tigers tallied only 10 first downs, went 2-for-11 on third-down conversion attempts and finished with seven three-and-outs.

D.J. Uiagalelei completed 12-of-26 passes for 111 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Saturday’s action around college football. Following Clemson’s 27-21, double-overtime loss to NC State in Raleigh on (…)

reply
6hr

RALEIGH — Clemson and N.C. State battled for four quarters and two overtimes before the Pack came away with the victory.  The Clemson Insider was on hand for all of the action. Check out some great (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home