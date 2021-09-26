Swinney gives Sunday injury update on Skalski

During his Zoom conference call on Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on the injury status of super senior linebacker James Skalski.

Skalski became a coach on the sideline in the second half of Clemson’s 27-21 loss to NC State on Saturday after getting injured in the second quarter. He tried to re-enter the game on the next series, but eventually left the game for good before halftime and then came out after halftime with no shoulder pads or helmet.

Swinney said Sunday that Skalski is “going to be fine.”

