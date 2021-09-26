Tigers tumble in latest Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Saturday’s action around college football.

Following Clemson’s 27-21, double-overtime loss to NC State in Raleigh on Saturday, the Tigers are now ranked No. 19 in the coaches poll.

Clemson (2-2, 1-1 ACC) was previously ranked No. 7 in the coaches poll.

The Tigers saw their 36-game win streak against unranked opponents come to an end Saturday against the Wolfpack and have now suffered two losses in September for the first time since 2014, when Clemson lost to Georgia and Florida State.

Here is the full coaches poll after Week 4 of the college football season (as of Sept. 26):

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Oregon
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Iowa
  6. Penn State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Florida
  10. Ohio State
  11. Arkansas
  12. Mississippi
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Michigan
  15. Brigham Young
  16. Michigan State
  17. Coastal Carolina
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Clemson
  20. UCLA
  21. Fresno State
  22. Auburn
  23. Kentucky
  24. Baylor
  25. Wake Forest

