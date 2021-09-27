Clemson takes tumble in ESPN analyst's ACC Power Ranking

With the loss to N.C. State, Clemson no longer controls its destiny in the Atlantic Division race. The Tigers will likely need to run the table and get some help if they want to make it back to Charlotte.
Andrea Adelson, one of ESPN’s ACC writers, gives her latest Power Rankings and the Tigers are in unfamiliar territory.
AA's ACC power rankings, Week 4
1. Wake Forest 👀
2. Boston College 🤗
3. NC State 🥳
4. Clemson 🤕
5. Pitt 💯
6. Louisville 😅
7. Georgia Tech 🧇
8. Virginia Tech 😐
9. Syracuse 🔥
10. Duke 🤩
11. Miami 😎
12. North Carolina 🤨
13. Virginia 😞
14. Florida State 😖
— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) September 27, 2021