Allen: 'I don't care what anyone else thinks, I only play for one person'

Davis Allen delivered a blunt assessment of the current state of the inner makings of Clemson’s locker room and how the Tigers reduce the outside noise from here on out.

Allen, who started for Clemson at tight end in the team’s 27-21 loss to N.C. State on Saturday, put things into perspective.

Nobody in Clemson’s locker room is quitting on each other. Nobody is pointing fingers. They’re trying to figure out how to get better. This is really the time that they’ll hold each other accountable and not worry about what other people are saying.

“I don’t check social media,” Allen told reporters during Monday’s media availability. “Not right now. It’s filled with negativity. It’s not good for the soul, in my opinion. I’ve been staying away from that.”

Allen is not worried about what anyone has to say, except for his teammates, coaches and those within the confines of the program.

“It is what it is, I guess. You’re gonna find out who your true friends are,” he said. “I don’t play to the appeal of the fans…I play for one person and that’s my savior, Jesus Christ. I play for him and I really don’t care what anyone else thinks about how I’m doing or how this team’s doing because at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter. What matters is how we think ourselves, how we think about this team.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!