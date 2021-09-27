Former Tiger stands up for his team

Clemson disappointed on Saturday night in its first loss to North Carolina State since 2011 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

On Sunday the Tigers dropped to No. 25 in the AP Poll and No. 19 in the AFCA Coaches Poll. It marked the first time in the last 97 polls they were not ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll.

The Tigers’ struggles on offense persisted in Raleigh and many fans expressed their disappointment in the team for not reaching their expectations.

But former Clemson player Dutch Coleman reacted to the 2-2 start to the season with a different perspective.

Coleman tweeted on Sunday afternoon that he’s still cheering for the Tigers and allowing young players room to grow because of all the success he has enjoyed over the last decade.

“Some might go a little harder. Cool. I just know that won’t help me,” Coleman said. “The grace I’m giving is a show of thanks and appreciation for my personal enjoyment the past decade or so.”

Coleman walked on to the Clemson football team in 1991 and married Itoro Coleman, former Clemson women’s basketball player and head coach from 2010-13.

Coleman also hosted a radio show in the upstate while his wife coached the Lady Tigers.

He added that he expects the Tigers to return to their usual form with time.

“I expect us to get back to form as these new players gain experience,” he said. “Hopefully sooner rather than later.”

In an earlier tweet Coleman highlighted the inexperienced play on the offensive line and youth of D.J. Uiagalelei.

But he also noted that changes in the coaching staff and support staff over the offseason also need time to improve.

“Lot of changes happening simultaneously,” Coleman tweeted. “I’m gonna stay engaged and give them a chance to figure things out and get experience.”

