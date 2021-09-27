National analyst gives Clemson an 'F' in report card for Week 4

A national college football writer/analyst handed out grades to some College Football Playoff contenders following Week 4 of the season.

Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports gave Clemson an “F” after its 27-21, double-overtime loss to then-unranked NC State on Saturday in Raleigh.

“Unless something crazy happens in the landscape of college football, the Tigers have been eliminated from playoff contention,” Sallee wrote in his article. “The offense was dreadful in the 27-21 loss to NC State. They can’t block, they can’t run, and quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has been wildly inconsistent as a passer.”

Clemson (2-2, 1-1 ACC) totaled just 214 yards and 10 first downs against NC State (3-1, 1-0) while going 2-for-11 on third-down conversion attempts and finishing with seven three-and-outs.

Through four games, Uiagalelei is averaging 146.5 passing yards per game and has thrown for three touchdowns with three interceptions.

Clemson tumbled to No. 25 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday and No. 19 in the latest coaches poll, while NC State is now ranked No. 23 in the AP Poll but still unranked in the coaches poll.

