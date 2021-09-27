Orhorhoro hurting for Bresee and his family

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced on Sunday that Bryan Bresee suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the loss to NC State on Saturday.

Ruke Orhorhoro stepped in on the defensive line to fill in for Tyler Davis after he underwent surgery last week on a torn bicep. Now he finds himself in position as an older leader on the defensive front.

On Monday the redshirt sophomore expressed the difficulty of watching his friend go down for the season with a serious injury.

“It’s really hard to see man, especially my guy Bryan out for the season,” Orhorhoro said. “But I’m just keeping him in my prayers and keeping his family in my prayers.”

Orhorhoro said he saw the effort Bresee put in to assert himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the country and that made watching him go down even more difficult.

“I know how hard he worked this offseason he worked so hard each day just to become better and better so it’s hard to see,” Orhorhoro said. “But I feel like God has a plan for everybody and it’s just a roadblock and a bump in the road in his journey.”

Clemson returns to action on Saturday as it hosts undefeated Boston College at Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

