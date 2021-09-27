Swinney asked if he could make tough decisions with 'Clemson men' on staff

During his radio call-in show Monday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about his trend of having a bunch of “Clemson men” on his staff, such as some of his former players like C.J. Spiller, Tajh Boyd and Tyler Grisham, as well as former Clemson players pre-Swinney like Tony Elliott and Brandon Streeter.

A caller asked Swinney what his mindset is with bringing a lot of Clemson people onto his staff, and when having to evaluate whether to retain or replace a coach, if he could make tough decisions with people he is close and loyal to if they weren’t adequately getting the job done.

“Well, I can tell you, I didn’t get where I am by not being able to make tough decisions,” Swinney said. “And hopefully I didn’t get here by making a bunch of bad decisions. So, I’ve always had Clemson men, always — from day one, I’ve always had great Clemson people and outside people. It’s always been a combination and mixture, and I always hire who I think’s the best for me and best for this program and best for these kids. But time to time, there’s always tough decisions, and certainly I’ve had a bunch of them over 13 years. Hopefully we’ve made a lot more good ones than bad ones, that’s for sure.”

