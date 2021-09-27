What They Are Saying: Former Tigers shine in Week 3 of NFL action

By Staff Reports | September 27, 2021 9:22 am ET

Another Sunday, another week of former Clemson football players showing out in the league.

A bunch of former Tigers shined in Week 3 of the NFL season — including Mike Williams and Hunter Renfrow among others — while there was a heavy Clemson presence in Jacksonville with Trevor Lawrence, Tyler Shatley and the Jaguars squaring off against Isaiah Simmons, DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals.

Check out what they are saying about NFL Tigers from Sunday’s action:

Just a couple of Tigers living out their @NFL dreams! #AZvsJAX | 1pm ET | FOX pic.twitter.com/ux0sZ6wDIh — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 26, 2021

Mike Williams scores a touchdown for the 3rd straight week! @darealmike_dub #BoltUp 📺: #LACvsKC on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/VyJZHyuz63 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

yesssssss, mike dub pic.twitter.com/I9UtdopILW — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 26, 2021

.@darealmike_dub really said 👋 Two TD day for Mike! 📺:NFL on CBS pic.twitter.com/x8x6NBqn9y — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 26, 2021

On 3rd down too 😏 pic.twitter.com/vAGMeQjeEx — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 26, 2021

C L U T C H @renfrowhunter pic.twitter.com/OJdy9qT7Wb — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 26, 2021

The offense is back on the field and @sammywatkins starts off the drive with a big first down. pic.twitter.com/HTjaZz1mu6 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 26, 2021

Jackson Carman's first #NFL start vs Pittsburgh

🔸 19 pass-blocking snaps

🔸 0 QB pressures allowed

🔸 0 sacks@ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/GCNqxAQ7OF — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 26, 2021

Grady Jarrett out here swimming 💪 📺: FOX | @GradyJarrett pic.twitter.com/ZadFIsmG4O — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 26, 2021

Grady Jarrett just killed the Giants' entire left-side offensive line. — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) September 26, 2021

Austin Bryant with the sack and karate kid crane celebration — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) September 26, 2021

#Lions defense catches Lamar Jackson trying to scramble again. Austin Bryant with the tackle. — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) September 26, 2021

Christian Wilkins BLASTS inside and sacks Derek Carr on 3rd Down. Great start. pic.twitter.com/zE63aejCru — FinCuts (@FinCuts) September 26, 2021

Clelin Ferrell and Christian Wilkins both have sacks as the 2016 & 2018 Clemson teams have been well-represented today — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 26, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks