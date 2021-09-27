What's next for Clemson? ESPN writer weighs in

What’s next for Clemson following its 27-21, double-overtime loss to NC State on Saturday in Raleigh?

An ESPN writer weighed in on what the future holds for the Tigers moving forward this season.

ESPN writers gave their reactions to each team in the latest AP Top 25 poll, which has the Tigers at No. 25. Here’s what Andrea Adelson wrote about Clemson (2-2, 1-1 ACC):

“The road does not get any easier for Clemson, which hosts Boston College, a team that had the Tigers on the ropes last season — also with D.J. Uiagalelei at quarterback. After losing to NC State, coach Dabo Swinney said everything on offense had to be reevaluated, but he will stay with Uiagalelei under center. He is probably the least of their concerns. The offensive line continues to struggle, and there is now a lack of depth at running back with Lyn-J Dixon gone and freshman Will Shipley most likely out with a leg injury. Uiagalelei can’t do it all, and establishing the line of scrimmage must be a priority.”

