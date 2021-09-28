Clemson plummets in this national outlet's power rankings

Clemson fell far in this national outlet’s power rankings following Week 4 of the college football season.

The Tigers are now at No. 20 in the CBS Sports college football power rankings, down nine spots from where they were prior to their 27-21, double-overtime loss to NC State last Saturday in Raleigh.

Here’s what CBS Sports senior writer Dennis Dodd wrote about Clemson in his latest power rankings:

“Not only are the Tigers outside the top 10, they are basically out of the CFP race. That is, if you believe history. No team with two losses has ever made the CFP. If you watched the Tigers this season, how could you even think this was a playoff team? Injuries, lack of offense, issues at quarterback. Clemson is out of the top 10 for the first time in six years.”

