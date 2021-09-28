Swinney: ‘I don’t need to call anybody to tell me what the issue is’

Dabo Swinney doesn’t have to make any phone calls to figure out what his team’s problems are.

Clemson’s head coach was asked during his press conference Tuesday if there is anyone that he reaches out to for advice — like a mentor — to discuss a tough loss, ask for any sort of help or just to simply vent.

Swinney said with a smile there are no shortage of people willing to come calling him with advice, but says he doesn’t need to call anybody on his end to learn what the Tigers (2-2, 1-1 ACC) have to get fixed going forward.

“I talk to lots of people. Fortunately, I got a lot of people that reach out to me. I get plenty of advice,” Swinney said.

“No, man, it’s no funeral around here. We’re all right, we’ll be just fine. I know what the problems are. I don’t need to call anybody to tell me what the issue is. I know what the issue is. I have lots of friends in the business, but just spend time with the people here. We all know where we are and how we got here and what we’ve got to do moving forward. It’s not complicated. It’s very simple, actually. But the simple things lead to big things, and until we get great at the details, we’re not going to get it turned around.”

