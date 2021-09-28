Swinney: 'Perspective is something not a lot of people have outside this building'

Contrary to popular belief, the sky is not falling in Clemson.

The Tigers (2-2, 1-1 ACC) are experiencing a level of adversity, something the program’s oldest players have yet to experience, but Dabo Swinney sure has.

During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Swinney listed examples of past adversity the program has faced. It’s given him a perspective that the season doesn’t exactly end in September, but it also gives him a viewpoint that his players don’t have.

As Swinney has often mentioned since Clemson’s 27-21 loss at N.C. State, moments like these are teaching moments for a group of players that haven’t experienced a whole lot of regular-season losses.

“My perspective comes from my experience and from my past,” Swinney said Tuesday. “I think perspective is something that a lot of people don’t have outside of this building, but I do.

“It’s my job to make sure that our players do and we keep working to get better, same thing with our staff. That’s what we’re gonna do. That’s what winners do. It’s what we always do. It’s what we’ll continue to do.”

While Swinney’s past is an important indicator when considering Clemson’s current predicament, it’s up to him to get the Tigers back on the right track this Saturday against Boston College.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!