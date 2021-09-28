Turner: We can't let N.C. State beat us twice

As cliche as it sounds, Clemson has to worry about going 1-0 this week.

At least that’s the way Nolan Turner views it.

“Obviously a very disappointing start, not how we envisioned it,” Turner told reporters during Tuesday’s media availability. “We gotta just now attack everything one day at a time, have our best day be today. Keep everybody together, stay inside out, just focus on what we can control.”

Turner used his extra-year of eligibility — granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic — to return to Clemson and make one final run at a National Championship.

With two losses now on its resume, a playoff run seems rather unlikely for Clemson, but Turner isn’t worried about that. With the Tigers no longer controlling their own destiny, a veteran leader like Turner has stuck with a positive attitude. The team is only going to control what they can. Nothing more, nothing less.

Turner’s grateful to be back on the field with his teammates again after having an injured shoulder that held him out in Clemson’s first two games and a significant portion of fall camp.

“My mindset is like I said, just keep attacking, just keep playing hard,” he said. “I’m still having a ton of fun playing football, just coming out and competing everyday, having the opportunity to be out here is just great.”

As a sixth-year senior, Turner is looked at as one of the guiding lights, as Clemson prepares to navigate some tough times ahead. While Turner has faced adversity, most notably Clemson’s 49-28 loss to Ohio State in last year’s College Football Playoff, this is a different type of adversity. One he hasn’t experienced before.

“Obviously in my six years here, we haven’t started out like this,” Turner said. “Like I said, it’s pretty disappointing, but we’re not gonna let this start define the rest of the season. We’re not gonna let N.C. State beat us twice and by that, I mean not let last week follow through into this week, put that behind us.”

This Saturday’s game against Boston College is another challenge for a vulnerable Clemson team, but it’s one they need to win if they’d like to get back on track.

“It’s huge to try and get a win this week. Obviously, regardless if we were 4-0 or 2-2 this week, the next goal or the most important thing would be to win this week,” he added. “Nothing would really change with our mindset throughout the week. Obviously, when you have a start like this, you want to start trying to build some momentum. Going into this weekend, trying to gain a little bit of momentum for this team is big. Trying to get this thing rolling again.”

