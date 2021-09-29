Dinich: Clemson's dynasty is 'absolutely not' over

On ESPN’s Get Up! show Wednesday morning, Mike Greenberg posed the question: “Are Clemson’s days as a national powerhouse, have we seen that come to an end?”

Clemson had spent 97 weeks in the AP top-10, prior to its 27-21 loss to N.C. State this past Saturday, which is the third-longest streak in the history of the poll.

Senior writer Heather Dinich took the first crack at answering Greenberg’s question.

“No, Absolutely not! They have lost two games,” Dinich said. “I mean listen to this, they’re in the midst of their seventh top-10 recruiting class. Clemson’s offensive efficiency right now guys is 75th in the country. Over the past six seasons, when they’re contending for a national title, they’re ranked fourth. This is not a problem with the process, or system, or the program. They cannot block anyone and that can be fixed.”

