Former NFL star gives breakdown of a former Tiger in the NFL

A former Clemson cornerback shined at the end of what was one of his best games, if not his best, as an NFL player this past Sunday.

Trayvon Mullen played a key role in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 31-28 overtime victory over the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

After committing a pass interference penalty late in regulation that led to the game-tying score, and then briefly leaving the game with an injury, Mullen bounced back in overtime, breaking up two passes on deep balls that would have resulted in big plays had Mullen not been able to answer the bell.

In the “Raiders Breakdown” feature released by the Raiders, former six-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro NFL cornerback Eric Allen breaks down Mullen’s film against the Dolphins.

Check out the video below:

Patience and urgency are what @MullenIsland1 specializes in on the field 💨 Analyzing Trayvon Mullen Jr.’s film against the Dolphins on the Raiders Breakdown ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/odvFvNj2QA — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 28, 2021

