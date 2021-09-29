Highly touted Texas DE: ‘Clemson is one of my top schools’

Xadavien Sims is only a sophomore in high school and just turned 15 years old. However, the class of 2024 defensive end from Denison (Texas) High School is already a highly regarded recruit receiving plenty of early interest from major college football programs – including Clemson.

Sims (6-4, 250) isn’t letting the attention he is getting in the recruiting process go to his head, though, but rather using it to help push himself as a player.

“It’s just motivating for me to get interest in these schools this early,” Sims told The Clemson Insider, “and knowing how I just turned 15 about a month ago and seeing the amount of pressure that has been put on me.”

Arkansas has already offered Sims, who is rated as a four-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports, the latter of which ranks him as the No. 7 defensive lineman and No. 58 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

Along with Clemson, schools such as Texas, TCU, Notre Dame and Ole Miss have shown early interest in Sims.

“I would describe myself as a pass-rushing DE but also a really great run-stop DE,” he said. “I also feel like I (can) bring great energy and talent to colleges.”

Multiple members of Clemson’s coaching staff have followed Sims on social media, including defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, while the Clemson Football account on Twitter also followed him and sent him information about the Dabo Swinney Camps last summer.

The interest between the Tigers and Sims is certainly mutual, and it sounds like it’s only a matter of time before he makes his way to campus moving forward.

“Clemson is one of my top schools and I want to go to a camp or visit in the future,” Sims said.

“I love Clemson’s tradition and their school,” he added, “and from what I’ve seen they have great athletic facilities.”

Sims hopes to see the Tigers come calling with an offer down the road.

“Receiving an offer from Clemson would be crazy,” he said, “and would make me push myself harder than ever knowing they’re one of the top programs in the country.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks