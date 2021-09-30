ESPN analyst: Not out of the question Clemson could finish as eight-win team

An ESPN analyst this week diagnosed the main problems he sees with Clemson’s offense.

ESPN’s Tom Luginbill said he thinks the Tigers’ offensive issues start with two things, and then discussed the differences between Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and former Tiger signal-callers Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson.

“Offensive line and an innately inaccurate quarterback,” Luginbill said on the “In My Opinion with Denton Day” podcast when asked what the problems with Clemson are. “Number one, it’s tough to play with people in your face, it’s tough to play when you’re constantly under assault. I get that.

“But the difference between Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence is those guys were just accurate guys, threw catchable balls, could throw balls under duress, didn’t miss open players, put the ball in a position where guys could make an easy transition. That’s not what D.J. Uiagalelei is right now. You add that to poor pass protection, a lack of any semblance of a run game, and that’s the beginning and the end of all of their problems.”

Luginbill added he believes there has been a “trickle-down effect” from the adversity the Tigers have faced and the negativity that has surrounded them thus far this season.

“They’ve got good athletes. We know that,” he said. “But for the first time in probably a decade, this is a team that is struggling because it’s not easy. We become conditioned to think it’s going to be easy each and every week and it’s not, and the moment a team like this that’s been so successful starts to struggle, then it becomes magnified because we don’t see it very often, and then the negativity starts swirling around and there’s a trickle-down effect from this. But I don’t think Clemson goes anywhere until they get that part of their offensive production vastly improved.”

Looking at the Tigers, Luginbill doesn’t think it’s out of the question that Clemson (2-2, 1-1 ACC) could finish the 2021 season as an eight-win team.

“Let’s not forget, look at the rest of the schedule – they’ve got Wake, they’ve got BC,” he said. “Is it out of the realm of possibility that we could be looking at an 8-4 team here? I don’t think it is.”

