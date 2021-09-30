Fast-rising Alabama gunslinger talks Clemson

No prospect in the Class of 2023 has seen their stock rise quite like Christopher Vizzina has over the past couple of months.

Clemson played host to the underrated quarterback prospect from Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

In the final portion of that fateful day, one that was not open to the media, Vizzina and Isidore Newman School (New Orleans, La.) five-star quarterback Arch Manning were both raising eyes with their play, respectively.

Since then, The Clemson Insider has often mentioned Vizzina as a name worth monitoring for Clemson when considering Class of 2023 quarterback prospects.

Vizzina has been hearing the same things from Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, but now that it’s Sept. 1, he’s been getting messages from multiple members of the offensive staff.

In his most recent conversation with TCI, Vizzina came home after a day of school, and returned to a stack of mail, all from Clemson.

“I’m sure they do this with most of their recruits, but all the coaches, they write personalized letters,” he said. “They got some cool stuff, by the way though, like some cool graphics and everything. They write personal messages to me, Coach Elliott, Coach Bates, Coach Streeter.”

Speaking of Streeter, there’s a budding relationship that’s building there between Clemson’s quarterbacks coach and the Alabama gunslinger.

“Coach Streeter, he’s awesome,” Vizzina said. “Every single time we talk, we first talk about the upcoming game, but then towards the end of the conversation, we always talk about normal life stuff, no football.

“He understands and I understand that people only want to talk to us about football. When we get on the phone, we talk about more than football, we talk about our families and how life is going and everything. That’s a big thing for me because I get tired of talking about football a lot.”

According to Vizzina, Streeter is planning on coming down to Alabama to see him play, but he’s not quite sure when that’ll be just yet.

Vizzina was invited by Streeter to attend the season opener between Clemson and Georgia in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 4 as a guest of the Tigers.

“It was cool to sit with all the recruits that were getting recruited by Clemson, but also some of the families of the players,” Vizzina said regarding the marquee matchup at Bank of America Stadium. “Just to hear about Clemson, how awesome it is and then during the game, it was a pretty solid first game. I know they’re gonna continue to get better every week.”

Vizzina is “absolutely” planning on getting to a game in Death Valley. He said that it’s at the top of his list to figure out a date that he’ll get up there for a game. It’s a done deal that Vizzina will make it to Memorial Stadium sometime this fall, he just doesn’t know when.

He’s recently picked up offers from Florida, Penn State, Arizona, Vanderbilt and Cincinnati, as his recruitment continues to take off. While the dual-threat quarterback is a late bloomer and should probably be rated higher by recruiting services, Vizzina is on a lot of high-profile program’s radar, including Alabama, Florida and obviously, Clemson.

