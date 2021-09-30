Highly touted prospects headed to Death Valley for Clemson-Boston College game

Clemson will again play host to some top prospects for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game against Boston College in Death Valley.

Here are some of the bigger names The Clemson Insider has confirmed as planned visitors for the Clemson-BC game:

A couple of headliners among the recruits expected to be in attendance are Thomspon (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods, Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) four-star defensive back Caleb Downs and Auburn (Ala.) High School four-star center Bradyn Joiner.

Woods is the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 17 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, which also tabs Downs as the No. 2 safety. Rivals ranks Joiner as the No. 1 center in the Class of 2023.

“They care for each player like they’re family,” Downs said of Clemson to TCI last month. “Everything you do, they want you to excel. They want to be there to help you with your ups and downs. It’s just a family there.”

A big-time receiver from North Carolina is slated to be on hand for Saturday’s game as well in Hickory Ridge (Harrisburg, N.C.) four-star Christian Hamilton, the No. 15 wideout and No. 93 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham recently came up to Harrisburg to watch Hamilton play, now the highly-touted wide receiver prospect is returning the favor this weekend.

“What I’ve been hearing from Coach Grisham is that he thinks I’m an amazing player,” Hamilton told TCI. “He says just be patient with him because he doesn’t just throw out offers. He says (Clemson is) really, really close to offering me and also he wants me to keep in touch with him weekly.”

Among other notable Class of 2023 recruits on Clemson’s anticipated guestlist for Saturday’s contest are two Life Christain Academy (Colonial Heights, Va.) products in three-star offensive lineman Joshua Miller and four-star cornerback Antonio Cotman, Jr.

Miller picked up a Clemson offer back on Sept. 2 and is looking forward to getting back down to Tiger Town for Saturday’s marquee ACC matchup.

“I got a little bit of experience when I was there (in Charlotte), but it not really being a home game, I wasn’t able to get the full experience,” Miller told TCI earlier this month. “So, I’m excited to get down there to Clemson and actually see what an actual game day is like at their home stadium.”

As for Miller’s teammate and good friend, Cotman, he’s been feeling the love from Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and is looking forward to seeing how the vibe is in Death Valley at Memorial Stadium, he said.

Some other marquee names that will be in attendance from the 2023 class include Sumter (S.C.) 2023 four-star defensive lineman Monteque Rhames, Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) 2023 running back Jarvis Green and Pendleton (S.C.) 2023 offensive tackle, Aidan Leigh, who is the younger brother of Clemson true freshman offensive lineman Tristan Leigh.

Another name from the 2023 class that recently informed TCI of his incoming arrival is Katy (Tex.) running back Seth Davis, who was invited to the Clemson-BC game by Tigers’ running backs coach C.J. Spiller.

Last but certainly not least is Greenville (S.C.) 2022 tight end Josh Sapp, who is the son of former Clemson and NFL linebacker Patrick Sapp. TCI caught up with the Clemson target earlier this month on stop No. 1 during this season’s edition of The Tour of Champions.

He continues to build a relationship with Clemson offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Tony Elliott.

“Really just keeping in touch and checking up on each other,” Sapp said. “He and my dad have known each other for a while, so I kind of grew up knowing. It’s really just a cool relationship with him.”

