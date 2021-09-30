Tigers in the NFL: Week 3

Several former Clemson players impressed in Week 3 of the NFL season.

Mike Williams continued a phenomenal start to his 2021 campaign with the Chargers. Williams caught seven passes for 122 yards and pair of touchdowns to lead Los Angeles past the Chiefs in a 30-24 win.

In the last few weeks Williams has emerged as a primary target for Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert. He is fifth in the NFL with 22 receptions, second in touchdowns with four and sixth in yards with 295.

Each week The Clemson Insider highlights break-through performances by former Tigers at the next level.

Hunter Renfrow, Raiders – Renfrow continued as a thorn in the slde of NFL defenses as the Raiders improved to 3-0 on the season with a 31-28 overtime win over the Dolphins in Las Vegas. Renfrow caught five passes for 86 yards and his first touchdown of the season.

Isaiah Simmons, Cardinals – Simmons looked impressive against his old teammate on Sunday and helped the Cardinals remain unbeaten on Sunday. He recorded nine tackles on the game.

Christian Wilkins, Dolphins – Wilkins looked stout despite the Dolphins’ overtime loss to the Raiders. The defensive tackle recorded seven tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss. Miami hosts the Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars – Lawrence had his moments in the Jaguars’ 31-19 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. The former Tiger and No. 1 overall pick completed 22-of-34 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown but threw a pair of interceptions. Jacksonville is looking for its first win of the season against the Bengals on Thursday at 8:20 p.m.

