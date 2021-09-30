Tigers in Top 5 for 5-star, nation's No. 1 safety

A five-star prospect ranked as the nation’s No. 1 safety in the 2023 class named Clemson among his top five schools Thursday evening via social media.

Pickerington High School Central (Pickerington, Ohio) five-star Sonny Styles announced a top five featuring the Tigers along with Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Ole Miss.

Styles (6-4, 215) is ranked as the No. 1 safety and No. 8 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson extended an offer to Styles on June 1 and got him on campus on Sept. 18 for the game against Georgia Tech at Death Valley.

The Clemson Insider reported in The Insider Report the following Monday that Styles was impressed by how Clemson uses players in different ways on defense. Styles is a chess piece, and the Tigers have shown they know how to deploy guys like Styles, such as the way in which they utilized the versatile skill set of Isaiah Simmons.

Styles’ father, Lorenzo, was a starting linebacker at Ohio State in the 1990s and went on to play in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons and St. Louis Rams. Styles’ brother Lorenzo Jr. is a freshman wideout at Notre Dame.

