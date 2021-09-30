What We Heard: Nolan Turner

In his six seasons of playing Clemson football, Nolan Turner has never experienced a season comparable to this one. The Tigers, ranked No. 3 to begin the season, have after four games and two losses dropped to No. 19 in the USA Today coaches poll.

Through tough adversity and now the addition of losing key defensive players, Turner says Clemson is still set on improving each week to finish not how they’ve started.

Turner on his message to his teammates after being 2-2…

“Obviously a very disappointing start. Not how we envisioned it, but we have to now just attack everything one day at a time, have our best day be today, keep everybody together, stay inside out, just focus on what we can control and worry about going 1-0 this week. Having that mindset each week and ultimately try to finish the season the right way and how we want.”

Turner on no one on this team experiencing being 2-2

“In my six years here, we haven’t started out like this. It’s pretty disappointing, but we’re not going to let the start define the rest of the season. We’re not going let N.C. State beat us twice, and by that I mean not let last week follow into this week. We’re going to put that behind us, keep working, keep competing and keep getting better. Keep growing throughout the season and try to be the best team that we can be.”

Turner on being surprised about anything with this team…

“I don’t know about what surprised me, but I like the way that everyone has responded, especially the leaders on this team. It’s tough when things don’t go your way. They haven’t gone like they usually do, but I like the way everyone has come out here and continued to work. Not blaming others or going back and forth with other guys on the team. Just coming together, growing and challenging each other and just trying to get better.”

Turner on if he thinks Clemson is losing focus by trying to do too much…

“I don’t know. It’s hard to speak for other people. I just try to control what I can control and do my part in the play and then help others throughout the game. It’s difficult when things aren’t going the right way but just trying to get better.”

Turner on the defense losing Bryan Bresee to a season-ending injury…

“I hate it for Bryan. He’s such a competitor, good friend. You hate to see anyone go out with a season-ending injury, especially a player like him. He’s such a big contributor, wreaks havoc up there. You see him all over the place. He is definitely a guy the offenses have to account for. Very disruptive. He’s going to bounce back. His comeback is going to be incredible. He’s got a lot of football left ahead of him and a really bright future.”

