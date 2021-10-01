Another ESPN analyst weighs in on if Dabo's dynasty is done

The sky is falling in Clemson, according to Paul Finebaum.

The ESPN personality said Wednesday on the network’s Get Up show that he believes Dabo Swinney’s “dynasty is done.”

Thursday night during halftime of the Miami-Virginia game, another ESPN analyst weighed in on whether he thinks Swinney’s dynasty is done, with the Tigers (2-2, 1-1 ACC) having already suffered two losses and fallen out of the top 10 in the AP Poll for the first time in 97 weeks.

ESPN’s Sam Acho disagreed with Finebaum to a certain extent but says “things in Clemson are not looking good” for Swinney and company right now.

“The sky is not falling, but things are not going great for Dabo Swinney and this Clemson Tigers football team,” Acho said. “Offensively, we’ve seen some of the struggles. It seems like no one has stepped up to accept that playmaking ability that Amari Rodgers went to the NFL and took with him, and guys like quarterback Trevor Lawrence went and took with him. No one has stepped up to take that responsibility. So, that’s one issue.

“Then, the second issue — the defense. Defensively, they’ve been solid. Then you lose Tyler Davis, he’s out for the season. Now Bryan Bresee just got out for the season. Now all of a sudden, the defense, which was your strong point, now they’re weaker as well. So, things in Clemson are not looking good, but hopefully they can try and turn it around sooner than later.”

