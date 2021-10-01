In-state standout DL will be in Death Valley this weekend

The Clemson Insider has learned that an in-state standout defensive lineman will be among the prospects in attendance for the Clemson-Boston College on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Death Valley.

Sumter (S.C.) High School 2023 four-star Monteque Rhames was invited to the marquee conference matchup by Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

“He’s a cool person,” Rhames told TCI regarding his relationship with Hall. “When I was at camp I could tell he wanted me to work hard. He didn’t want me to take no plays off, everything, go 100 percent.”

Rhames participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer. Clemson was the first college he had ever been to.

Rhames implied that Hall was left impressed by his play, complimenting him after each and every rep he took during camp that day, he said.

He was taken aback by the size and the fact that Clemson had two practice fields. He’s also still a little surprised that the Tigers are recruiting him, but Rhames isn’t taking that expressed interest for granted.

“It’s like a blessing,” Rhames said. “I wouldn’t expect that because of how good they are. I wouldn’t expect them to be communicating with me. They like the way that I play.”

He’s never been to a college game, either, Saturday’s game will be his first college game. And, Rhames is looking forward to it.

In addition to Clemson, Rhames named West Virginia, Louisville, ECU, App State, USF, Georgia and South Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Liberty as schools currently standing out in his recruitment.

Rhames ranks as the No. 39 defensive lineman and No. 4 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

