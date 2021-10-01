Strider getting the call he has dreamed about

Former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider has been impressing in the Atlanta Braves organization this season and it appears the call every player dreams of is happening.

The @Braves will call up No. 10 prospect Spencer Strider, @mlbbowman confirms. The 2020 Draft pick has been stellar across four levels this year in his pro debut: https://t.co/a4SuMEXjYd pic.twitter.com/hoj8BJeMKw — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 1, 2021

In his final season for the Tigers Strider had a 4.50 ERA in four starts and no decisions this past year. In his 12 innings of work, Strider allowed 13 hits (.271 opponents’ batting average) and three walks with 19 strikeouts.