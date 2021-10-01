Strider getting the call he has dreamed about

Baseball

Former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider has been impressing in the Atlanta Braves organization this season and it appears the call every player dreams of is happening.

In his final season for the Tigers Strider had a 4.50 ERA in four starts and no decisions this past year. In his 12 innings of work, Strider allowed 13 hits (.271 opponents’ batting average) and three walks with 19 strikeouts.

