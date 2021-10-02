Big-time Sunshine State recruit in Tiger Town for gameday visit

As The Clemson Insider previously reported, Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep four-star power forward Ven Allen-Lubin is on campus for an official visit this weekend.

Lubin was among recruits in attendance for Clemson’s Saturday night matchup against Boston College at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. He joined the elite football recruits on hand to go to the top of the hill.

He has already taken an official visit to Virginia Tech, he’s in Clemson this weekend and will head to Notre Dame next weekend.

Lubin dropped a top seven featuring Clemson along with Florida, Auburn, Notre Dame, Alabama, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

Lubin received an offer from Clemson in June.

“I was really excited and happy to hear,” Lubin told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “One more added to my list. Clemson’s a really good basketball team and it’s a really good school as well. I was really excited when I got an offer from them.”

