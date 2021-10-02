Clemson vs. Boston College: Who has the edge?

No. 19 Clemson (2-2, 1-1 ACC) returns home Saturday for another Atlantic Division clash with Boston College (4-0, 0-0), a team the Tigers are hosting for a third straight year. Kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Clemson’s offense vs. Boston College’s defense: One step forward, two steps back. That’s what the situation seems like with Clemson’s offense, which put together a lengthy touchdown drive on its second possession against North Carolina State last week only to not be heard from again until the fourth quarter. Clemson can’t run the ball against seemingly any look it gets from opposing defenses, which is hampering every other part of the offense. A young offense is going to get even younger with running back Will Shipley (leg injury) out. Phil Mafah, another true freshman, is likely to make his season debut and could give the Tigers a little more power in the running game at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, but the offensive line has got to get more push up front.

D.J. Uiagalelei is still fighting consistency throwing the ball, too. It won’t get any easier against a Boston College offense ranked in the top 30 nationally in points and yards allowed. The Eagles have also been a top-20 defense in terms of getting off the field, holding teams to just a 29.5% conversion rate on third down. Clemson’s offense has been average in that department (43.6%). If you’re a Clemson fan looking for some good news heading into this matchup, Uiagalelei had one of his most explosive — and his most efficient — passing performances last season against a Boston College defense that has nine of 11 starters back. He’ll need more from himself and a different supporting cast this time around. Advantage: Boston College

Clemson’s defense vs. Boston College’s offense: Clemson’s defense lost James Skalski to a bum shoulder early against N.C. State. Then star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee went out with a torn ACL. Ruke Orhorhoro and Tre Williams also got banged up on the interior of the defensive line, though they eventually returned. And still Clemson only allowed 14 points in regulation on the road against what’s been one of the ACC’s better offenses. Skalski is fine, according to Clemson’s coaches, and should be back in the lineup Saturday, but not having Bresee or Tyler Davis (bicep surgey) is a major blow.

Yet Clemson is only yielding 12 points per game (fifth nationally) and still ranks in the top 25 in the FBS in yards allowed. And it’s been difficult for teams to find running room against the Tigers (116.8 rushing yards allowed per game) even without their starting defensive tackle tandem. Clemson also gets to go against a backup quarterback, Dennis Grosel, who’s taken over the Eagles’ offense with Phil Jurkovec (hand injury) out. Grosel hasn’t been asked to do much (477 passing yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs in four games) with Boston College’s running game as effective as it’s been (220 yards per game), but that could change Saturday against a Clemson defense that’s still plenty talented. The question is, can the Tigers’ offense, which ran less than 50 plays in regulation and two overtimes, do its part in keeping the defense fresh after Clemson had to defend 96 plays last week? Advantage: Clemson

Special teams: B.T. Potter (1-2 FGs; 12-12 XP) began the season as one of the country’s top kickers while freshman Will Taylor (10.7-yard average on six returns) has given Clemson’s punt return game a jolt, though neither has gotten many chances. Will Spiers (41.8 yards punt) has already punted 21 times and has been solid, but Boston College’s Grant Carlson could be a field-flipping weapon for the Eagles at 46.6 yards per punt. Travis Levy has only returned three kickoffs for Boston College, but one of them was for a touchdown. Advantage: Draw

Bottom line: As the first two conferences games have shown, the way Clemson is playing offensively is making for much more even matchups against teams the Tigers are superior to in talent. If this game were being played as Chestnut Hill, I’d pick Boston College. But Clemson’s won 30 straight games at home, and the Tigers’ defense is going up against a less experienced quarterback it should be able to bait into a mistake or two if they can slow down the Eagles’ running game. That helps Clemson squeak this one out.

Prediction: Clemson 20, Boston College 17

Football season has finally arrived. Time to represent your Tigers and show your stripes!