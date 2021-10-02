Lane Kiffin copies Swinney

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin copied Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney in his remarks to ESPN’s Laura Rutledge on College GameDay Saturday morning.

Rutledge asked Kiffin what it would take for Ole Miss to take down No. 1 Alabama.

“Well that would take a lot of work. We would have to play awesome. You got to get some breaks any time you play the No. 1 team on the road. Maybe little Ole Miss can pull it off,” said Kiffin.

Laura Rutledge followed with “Did you just say little Ole Miss?”

“I did and that is just, you know you copy people and it has worked. Dabo did it and they won so maybe it will work,” responded Kiffin.