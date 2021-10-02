Pace gives Clemson early lead with Tigers' longest play of the season

Clemson got on the board first thanks to a long scamper from Kobe Pace.

His second career rushing touchdown capped off a five-play, 82-yard drive, which took one minute and 42 seconds.

Pace, who was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 on Clemson’s opening drive and called for a false start penalty, redeemed himself with a 59-yard touchdown run to give Clemson the game’s first score.

B.T. Potter drilled the extra point, giving Clemson a 7-point lead.

On the drive, Pace had one carry for 59 yards and one reception for eight yards.

