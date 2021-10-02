Podcast: Tigers need win to stay in ACC race

The 19th-ranked Clemson Tigers host Boston College today in a huge ACC Atlantic Division Showdown at Death Valley.

Clemson Ring of Honor member Levon Kirkland, and myself, break down today’s game, as well as get you set for all the action around the ACC and the country. We also have interviews with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and safety Nolan Turner.

You can listen to today’s podcast here (LINK), or listen to it and download it where you listen to all of your podcasts at either Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or Spotify.

