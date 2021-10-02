Starting offensive lineman among players out against Boston College

Clemson’s offensive line is getting another shakeup as one of its starters won’t be able to give it a go Saturday.

Will Putnam is among those who won’t play against Boston College when the teams kick it off at 7:30 p.m. from Memorial Stadium, according to a list of unavailable players announced by Clemson pregame. Cornerback Fred Davis and safety Joseph Charleston are also unavailable for Saturday’s game.

Injuries and COVID-19 protocols are among the reasons why players might be unavailable each week, though Clemson does not specify the reason for each unavailable player.

Putnam has started each of the first four games at right guard, but his absence will create another shakeup on the offensive line. Clemson started Paul Tchio at left guard against North Carolina State last week in place of freshman Marcus Tate, who started the first three games there.

Hunter Rayburn, who rotated with Tchio and Tate last week, is an option to fill in for Putnam on the right side. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said early in the week the Tigers were also looking at moving backup tackle Mitchell Mays inside. Clemson could also choose to move center Matt Bockhorst back to guard (where he started last season) and play Rayburn at center.

This will be the second consecutive game Davis has missed. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said early in the week Davis has been dealing with an ankle injury.

