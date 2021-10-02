TCI Preview & Predictions: Boston College visits Clemson

TCI Preview & Predictions: Boston College visits Clemson

Football

TCI Preview & Predictions: Boston College visits Clemson

By October 2, 2021 12:57 pm

By |

Homecoming has arrived for the Tigers and so has Boston College.  The Eagles enter Death Valley 4-0 on the season.

Robert, Davis and Sam hit the TCI headquarters to preview the Atlantic Division showdown and give predictions for this week’s game.

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
4hr

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin copied Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney in his remarks to ESPN’s Laura Rutledge on College GameDay Saturday morning. Rutledge asked Kiffin what it would take for Ole Miss to take (…)

15hr

Former Tiger righthander Spencer Strider (Knoxville, Tenn.) made his major league debut with the Atlanta Braves in a relief appearance in the seventh inning against the New York Mets in Atlanta on Friday (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home