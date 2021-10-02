What They Are Saying: Klubnik continues dominant senior campaign

What They Are Saying: Klubnik continues dominant senior campaign

Recruiting

What They Are Saying: Klubnik continues dominant senior campaign

By October 2, 2021 3:37 pm

By |

Another week of high school football, another week of standout performances from future Clemson Tigers.

In the latest edition of “What They Are Saying,” we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about some of Clemson’s commits, primarily Westlake High School’s (Austin, Tex.) five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
7hr

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin copied Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney in his remarks to ESPN’s Laura Rutledge on College GameDay Saturday morning. Rutledge asked Kiffin what it would take for Ole Miss to take (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home