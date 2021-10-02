What They Are Saying: Klubnik continues dominant senior campaign

Another week of high school football, another week of standout performances from future Clemson Tigers.

In the latest edition of “What They Are Saying,” we take a look at what is being said on Twitter about some of Clemson’s commits, primarily Westlake High School’s (Austin, Tex.) five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik.

Chaps on the scoreboard early after a 40-yard touchdown run by Clemson commit Cade Klubnik. @Westlake_Nation 7, San Marcos 0 (10:23 1Q) #txhsfb @ThomasJonesAAS @varsity_news — Michael Adams (@Michael_Adams77) October 2, 2021

40 yard tuck and run TD for Cade Klubnik! 7-0 Chaps lead the Rattlers in the 1st Quarter! #GoChaps pic.twitter.com/jbwhUXvTBU — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) October 2, 2021

TOUCHDOWN🏈: @CadeKlubnikQB finds space to the left side of the field for his second rushing touchdown of the night. Extra point is good. Austin Westlake 28 San Marcos 0#txhsfb @smdrsports — DeShaun Hartley (@DeShaunHartley) October 2, 2021

1Q 2:15 | Following a bad snap on San Marcos’ punt. West Lake takes advantage of the good field position as Cade Klubnik runs it in for his second touchdown of the 1st quarter. #SMHS 0 | #WLHS 28#SMHS🏈 | #KTSWSports📻 | #RattlerUp🐍 | @KTSWSports — Jacob Aromy (@jacob_aromy) October 2, 2021

2Q 11:28 | Cade Klubnik throws for 43 yards in only 3 plays and finishes it with a touchdown to start off the second quarter. #SMHS 0 | #WLHS 35#SMHS🏈 | #KTSWSports📻 | #RattlerUp🐍 | @KTSWSports — Jacob Aromy (@jacob_aromy) October 2, 2021

2Q 2:33 | Cade Klubnik finds Jaden Greathouse in the endzone over the middle for his 5th touchdown of this half. #SMHS 0 | #WLHS 49#SMHS🏈 | #KTSWSports📻 | #RattlerUp🐍 | @KTSWSports — Jacob Aromy (@jacob_aromy) October 2, 2021

Looks like Westlake has decided to sit @CadeKlubnikQB for the rest of the game. Christian Edgar will replace Klubnik tonight. #Txhsfb @smdrsports — DeShaun Hartley (@DeShaunHartley) October 2, 2021

@Strongsville_FB massive offensive line led by #76 Clemson Commit Blake Miller has taken over the game! Strongsville – 7 Dover -0

2:06 remaining in the 3rd Q.#HSGOTW #PLAYFOOTBALL

@OhioCAT1 @Strongsville_FB @DoverOHFootball pic.twitter.com/xfyEDVgaEC — Browns Youth FB (@BrownsYouthFB) October 2, 2021

