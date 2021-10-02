Would Herbstreit be 'shocked' if Clemson loses another game?

Few people in the national media know the Clemson program, as well as Kirk Herbstreit, does.

For Clemson, this season most likely won’t end in a College Football Playoff appearance, but Herbstreit isn’t buying that it’s necessarily over.

The Tigers enter Saturday’s matchup vulnerable. Clemson is 2-2 for the first time in October since 2014. Tonight, Clemson has a 30-game winning streak at Memorial Stadium on the line against a 4-0 Boston College team.

“I don’t know if they play anybody on their schedule that makes them feel like they take the field every Saturday and they don’t have a chance to win,” he said on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay Saturday morning. “It’s not the teams that we’ve seen in recent years.”

“I don’t think this season is over for Clemson. I think it’s almost as if they’re gonna lose five games. I’d be shocked if they lose another game, personally.”

As Swinney said this past Tuesday, he knows what Clemson’s issues are and so does the rest of the world.

The Tigers haven’t been able to get any push up front or block enough consistently to create any sort of running lanes. Even with Will Shipley sidelined and Lyn-J Dixon leaving the program, it doesn’t matter. It’s hard for anyone to effectively run the football behind Clemson’s offensive line.

“Now they got Will Shipley, their running back is out. Lyn-J Dixon is in the transfer portal. They’re down to Kobe Pace, Darien Rencher may get a chance today, but the offensive line, no matter who’s back there, has had issues,” Herbstreit said. “D.J. (Uiagalelei) is going to have to continue to be a willing runner, just like Deshaun Waston, just like Trevor Lawrence, just like Tajh Boyd. He has to run the ball. He has a little bit more, eight or nine carries the last couple of weeks.”

Herbstreit’s solution could seemingly be in the cards for Tony Elliott and the Tigers as Clemson looks to its straighten out its offensive woes Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

