Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 19 Boston College 13

Clemson fans made an electric environment Saturday night in Death Valley helping lead the Tigers over Boston College.
The Clemson Insider was on hand to catch all of the action. Check out some great pictures in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Clemson fans made an electric environment Saturday night in Death Valley helping lead the Tigers over Boston College.
The Clemson Insider was on hand to catch all of the action. Check out some great pictures in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
Dabo Swinney remained tightlipped about the injury to one of Clemson’s starting offensive lineman throughout the week. The Tigers’ coach never mentioned Will Putnam’s toe injury leading up (…)
Statistically, Clemson’s offense had one of its better performances of the season. A running game that hadn’t come close to this type of production against anyone its own size came to life to help the (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest on what he called his ‘mash unit’ following the 19-13 win over Boston College. Swinney was proud of how the backups delivered when needed to help lead his team (…)
Following No. 25 Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday night at Death Valley, Dabo Swinney was asked what he is most concerned about with his team heading into the Tigers’ bye week (…)
Following Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College, Dabo Swinney updated the injury status of one of his team’s offensive weapons. Will Taylor left Saturday’s win with an apparent leg injury. The true (…)
Following No. 25 Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday night at Death Valley, head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on star wide receiver Justyn Ross. Ross could be seen walking to the locker (…)
No. 19 Clemson outlasted Boston College on Saturday to avoid its first losing streak of the season. Here are four sequences that went a long way toward determining the outcome, a turning point and a telling stat (…)
Clemson outlasted Boston College 19-13 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. It wasn’t pretty but behind the boot of B.T. Potter, an efficient ground game and a stellar defensive performance, Clemson (…)
Clemson true freshman running back Phil Mafah was expected to redshirt this season. However, following the departure of Lyn-J Dixon and the injury to fellow freshman Will Shipley in last week’s game at NC (…)
No. 25 Clemson entered the half with a 13-6 lead over Boston College. The Tigers were finally able to find some footing offensively. While it only had 13 points to show for it, Clemson was able to move the (…)