Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 19 Boston College 13

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 19 Boston College 13

Football

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson 19 Boston College 13

By October 3, 2021 7:55 am

By |

Clemson fans made an electric environment Saturday night in Death Valley helping lead the Tigers over Boston College.

The Clemson Insider was on hand to catch all of the action.  Check out some great pictures in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

, , Football, Galleries

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

9hr

Following Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College, Dabo Swinney updated the injury status of one of his team’s offensive weapons. Will Taylor left Saturday’s win with an apparent leg injury. The true (…)

9hr

Following No. 25 Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday night at Death Valley, head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on star wide receiver Justyn Ross. Ross could be seen walking to the locker (…)

10hr

Clemson outlasted Boston College 19-13 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. It wasn’t pretty but behind the boot of B.T. Potter, an efficient ground game and a stellar defensive performance, Clemson (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home