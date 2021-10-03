Clemson moves down in Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released on Sunday following the Week 5 action in college football.

Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) is now ranked No. 21 in the new coaches poll after its 19-13 victory over Boston College on Saturday night at Death Valley.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 19 in the coaches poll after dropping 12 spots with the double-overtime loss at NC State.

Clemson won its 11th consecutive game against Boston College, dating back to 2011. With the win, the Tigers have now won 31 consecutive home games to extend their school record for both the longest home winning streak and longest home unbeaten streak in school history (as well as extend the nation’s longest active home winning streak).

After a bye week, the Tigers will return to action on Friday, Oct. 15 when they play Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Here is the latest coaches poll (as of Oct. 3):

