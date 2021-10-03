Did Clemson drop out of the latest AP Poll?

Football

By October 3, 2021 2:02 pm

The latest AP Top 25 Poll was released on Sunday after Week 5 of the college football season.

After moving down 16 spots to No. 25 in the AP Poll following its double-overtime loss at NC State last weekend, Clemson dropped out of the latest AP Top 25 after narrowly escaping with a 19-13 win against Boston College on Saturday night at Death Valley.

November 16, 2014 is the last time Clemson was not ranked in the AP Poll. The Tigers dropped out on that date after losing to Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

With Clemson dropping out of the AP Poll again this week, it snaps its school-record streak of 107 straight weeks in the AP Poll.

Clemson received the most votes for an unranked team with 96.

After a bye week, the Tigers will return to action on Friday, Oct. 15 when they play Syracuse at the Carrier Dome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Here is the full AP Top 25 Poll (as of Oct. 3):

1
Alabama (5-0) 1 SEC 1,541 (53)
2
Georgia (5-0) 2 SEC 1,497 (9)
3
Iowa (5-0) 5 Big Ten 1,381
4
Penn State (5-0) 4 Big Ten 1,360
5
Cincinnati (4-0) 7 American Athletic 1,320
6
Oklahoma (5-0) 6 Big 12 1,248
7
Ohio State (4-1) 11 Big Ten 1,094
8
Oregon (4-1) 3 Pac-12 1,069
9
Michigan (5-0) 14 Big Ten 1,053
10
Brigham Young (5-0) 13 IA Independents 990
11
Michigan State (5-0) 17 Big Ten 852
12
Oklahoma State (5-0) 19 Big 12 749
13
Arkansas (4-1) 8 SEC 745
14
Notre Dame (4-1) 9 IA Independents 701
15
Coastal Carolina (5-0) 16 Sun Belt 694
16
Kentucky (5-0) SEC 662
17
Ole Miss (3-1) 12 SEC 601
18
Auburn (4-1) 22 SEC 448
19
Wake Forest (5-0) 24 ACC 412
20
Florida (3-2) 10 SEC 343
21
Texas (4-1) Big 12 303
22
Arizona State (4-1) Pac-12 297
23
North Carolina State (4-1) 23 ACC 279
24
SMU (5-0) American Athletic 136

25

San Diego State (4-0) Mountain West111

 

Others receiving votes:

Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1

