Former ACC, SEC coach on Uiagalelei: 'You just shake your head'

Last season, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei shined against Boston College when making his first career start on Oct. 31, 2020.

Then a true freshman, Uiagalelei completed 30-of-41 passes for 342 yards with two passing touchdowns and no interceptions while also rushing six times for 25 yards with a rushing touchdown. He led Clemson to the largest comeback in Memorial Stadium history (18 points) in that game, earning ACC Rookie of the Week honors and sharing team offensive player of the game honors.

On Saturday night, Uiagalelei faced BC for the second time in his career and completed 13-of-28 passes for 207 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He also had 50 rushing yards on 12 carries in the Tigers’ 19-13 win at Death Valley.

During the ACC Network’s “The Huddle” show, former Georgia and Miami head coach and current ACCN analyst Mark Richt spoke about Uiagalelei’s performance against BC in 2021 as compared to 2020.

“It’s just one of those games where you just shake your head and you wonder what the issue is,” Richt said. “Why would a guy be so accurate and so dynamic a year ago playing BC, then all of a sudden this year, he can hardly hit the broad side of a barn. I don’t know if he’s got the yips now or what, but they better solve it pretty quick or they’re going to have a bunch of barn burners like this.”

