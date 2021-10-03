Swinney credits 'amazing' crowd for helping Tigers to victory

In his postgame press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave kudos to the crowd that gathered at Death Valley on Saturday night and was loud throughout the Tigers’ 19-13 win over Boston College.

Swinney tipped his hat to the 79,159 fans that were in attendance and talked about how impactful the Clemson faithful were while supporting the Tigers.

Boston College had five false starts in the contest, the most by an FBS opponent in Death Valley since NC State in 2016 (six).

“Amazing crowd,” Swinney said. “I thought our crowd was the difference in the game tonight. They were absolutely amazing, all the way to the last play. It definitely, I think, impacted and affected the game the way a great crowd can do. It was awesome to be a part of a night game in The Valley again.”

