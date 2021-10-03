Where is Clemson in ESPN's latest power rankings?

ESPN has released its latest college football power rankings after the Week 5 action in college football.

Following Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday night at Death Valley, the Tigers are now back in ESPN’s latest power rankings.

Clemson dropped out of the four-letter network’s power rankings after suffering a 27-21, double-overtime loss to NC State in Raleigh in Week 4, but the Tigers have re-entered the power rankings and are now ranked No. 25.

Here’s what ESPN’s Andrea Adelson wrote about Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) after it escaped with a narrow victory against Boston College: