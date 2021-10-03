Where is Clemson in ESPN's latest power rankings?

Football

October 3, 2021

ESPN has released its latest college football power rankings after the Week 5 action in college football.

Following Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday night at Death Valley, the Tigers are now back in ESPN’s latest power rankings.

Clemson dropped out of the four-letter network’s power rankings after suffering a 27-21, double-overtime loss to NC State in Raleigh in Week 4, but the Tigers have re-entered the power rankings and are now ranked No. 25.

Here’s what ESPN’s Andrea Adelson wrote about Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) after it escaped with a narrow victory against Boston College:

“The Tigers were able to move the ball on Boston College but once again failed to put together sustained drives and score with any frequency. Still, they did enough to win 19-13 after recovering a fumbled snap deep in their own territory. If there was a bright spot, it was the way Clemson was finally able to run the ball — with 231 yards on the ground — its highest rushing total of the season. Though D.J. Uiagalelei threw for over 200 yards for the first time this season, he completed less than 50% of his passes and did not throw a touchdown.”

