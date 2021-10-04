It has been a long time since Clemson had a crowd like the one that showed up for Tiger Walk Saturday afternoon as the Tigers arrived at the real Death Valley.
Check out some great pictures in Bart Boatwright’s Tiger Walk Photo Gallery.
A national college football analyst handed out grades to some college football teams after Week 5 of the season. CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee gave Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) a “C-” for its 19-13 win over (…)
Following Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday night at Death Valley, a former NFL quarterback gave his takeaways from the ACC Atlantic Division contest. Tim Hasselbeck, who played at Boston (…)
College kickers are often made scapegoats when things go bad and don’t nearly get enough credit when things go right. B.T. Potter was as big of an unsung hero as Clemson has had this season. He played a (…)
I saw something Saturday night that I have never seen before in my 17 years of covering Clemson Football. During my time covering the Tigers, I have had the pleasure of covering Charlie Whitehurst, Tajh (…)
One talented prospect who made a long-distance trip to see Clemson play at Death Valley on Saturday night is Seth Davis, a running back in the class of 2023 from Katy (Texas) High School. The 5-foot-9, (…)
There D.J. Uiagalelei was. Still throwing passes. There wasn’t any time left on the clock. No defense to try to crack. No fans watching his every move. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, long after Boston (…)
Kobe Pace was supposed to emerge as “the guy” in Clemson’s backfield. Phil Mafah was supposed to redshirt. Sometimes things don’t go exactly as planned, but for Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC), its (…)
Last season, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei shined against Boston College when making his first career start on Oct. 31, 2020. Then a true freshman, Uiagalelei completed 30-of-41 passes for 342 yards with (…)
While Clemson’s defense as a whole played well again in Saturday’s 19-13 victory over Boston College at Death Valley — limiting the Eagles to one touchdown and 46 rushing yards while forcing three (…)
The latest AP Top 25 Poll was released on Sunday after Week 5 of the college football season. After moving down 16 spots to No. 25 in the AP Poll following its double-overtime loss at NC State last weekend, (…)