Potter 'the difference' in Clemson's hard-fought win over BC

College kickers are often made scapegoats when things go bad and don’t nearly get enough credit when things go right.

B.T. Potter was as big of an unsung hero as Clemson has had this season. He played a crucial role in Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday night in The Valley.

In a game the Tigers needed to have, Potter, accounted for 12 of Clemson’s 19 points, connecting on 4 of 4 field goals.

“B.T. man, he’s kind of been on ice all season up until this point and then goes out there and go 4-4,” Dabo Swinney said postgame. “I mean, just unbelievable. What great confidence for him, too…he’s a guy we have a lot of confidence in from long range too. He did a great job. He was the difference in the game.”

Potter recorded a season-high and career-high-tying four field goals on four attempts, which was his first multi-field goal game of the season. His career high in field goals coming into Saturday’s contest was 4-for-4 at Notre Dame in November 2020.

With Saturday’s performance, Potter (37) passed Bob Paulding (34 from 1979-83) and Mark Bucholz (37 from 2007-08) for ninth in school history in career field goals made.

While Clemson’s offense found itself deep into Boston College territory on multiple possessions, the Tigers were unable to find the end zone. Though Clemson had to settle for field goals, Potter came through when the Tigers needed him the most.

“We like to score touchdowns,” Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said after being asked about Potter’s performance. “We have an indicator, we want to be in the upper 60s to low 70s in touchdown percentage when we go into the red zone. (Potter) was able to make the kicks.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!