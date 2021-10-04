Swinney confirms what TCI first reported on Taylor's injury

Speaking to reporters Monday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked about the injury to freshman Will Taylor.

The Clemson Insider first reported Monday that Taylor will undergo surgery for a knee injury that will cause him to miss the rest of the football season.

Swinney confirmed that Monday evening when meeting with the media that Taylor has a torn ACL.

“Like most ACLs, it was non-contact,” Swinney said. “Stick your foot in the ground. Seen it a million times. But he’s a resilient young man, and we’ve had a lot of success with guys getting back around here. … No doubt he’ll come back better than ever.”

Taylor, a dual-sport athlete, could also miss games for the Tigers’ baseball team during the 2022 season, but that won’t be known until after the operation is performed.

Taylor sustained the injury during the first half of Clemson’s win over Boston College on Saturday. He watched the rest of the game from the bench with an ice pack on his knee.

Taylor, an outfielder in baseball, had also served as Clemson’s primary punt returner this season.

