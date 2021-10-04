Swinney gives Monday injury update on Ross

Clemson star wide receiver Justyn Ross was injured last Saturday during the Tigers’ 19-13 win over Boston College at Death Valley.

Ross left the game in the first half and went to the locker room, then came out of the locker room after halftime in street clothes. He recorded one reception for 15 yards prior to exiting the game.

After the game, Dabo Swinney said the Tigers decided to shut Ross down — as well as tight end Braden Galloway — after both players “got hit in the head.”

Clemson’s head coach gave another update on Ross’ injury status and Galloway’s on Monday evening while speaking to the media.

“Galloway and Ross are doing good,” Swinney said. “Galloway was a little more concussed. Ross, he got hit right there in the head area. With his situation, obviously they’re going to be very precautious with him. But he’s good and looked great today, so I feel good about that.”

Swinney, who added that both players are in concussion protocol, was asked if he expects them to be back in time for the Syracuse game on Friday, Oct. 15 following this bye week.

“That’s two weeks. I would certainly hope so,” Swinney said. “They both looked good today… Hopefully by practice on Sunday they’ll be ready to roll.”

