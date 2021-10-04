Lone Star State RB, family 'loved' Clemson gameday visit

One talented prospect who made a long-distance trip to see Clemson play at Death Valley on Saturday night is Seth Davis, a running back in the class of 2023 from Katy (Texas) High School.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound junior was among the recruits in attendance for the Tigers’ 19-13 victory over Boston College, and he thoroughly enjoyed the unofficial gameday visit.

“It was really fun,” Davis told The Clemson Insider. “I liked the atmosphere, the fans and how they brought us in — the recruits and all that got to eat together, and it was all just fun.”

Davis made the trek to Tiger Town with his mother, father and little brother. They spent all day on campus Saturday and then stayed with other family members in the Charlotte area on Sunday before heading back home Monday morning.

Davis’ parents and his brother had a great time on the visit, as well.

“They loved it, too,” Davis said.

“They couldn’t stop talking about how the food was so good,” he added with a laugh.

For Davis, the highlight of his experience at Death Valley was watching Dabo Swinney and his team rub Howard’s Rock and run down the hill to the roar of the crowd prior to kickoff.

Asked what stood out most to him about the game atmosphere, Davis didn’t hesitate before answering.

“The fans,” he said. “They love the team so much, and how the coach loves his team, too.”

Before and after the game, Davis had the chance to briefly interact with Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller, who invited Davis to the game.

“He’s a great coach,” Davis said. “I like how he was in the NFL, so I follow his footsteps. I used to watch him all the time.”

Added Davis of receiving the game invite from Spiller: “It meant a lot. It meant he really liked me, and I really respect that.”

Along with Clemson, schools such as Duke, North Carolina, Florida, Baylor, Texas State, Rice and Louisiana Tech have shown interest in Davis, who has rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns through the first six games of his junior season this year. He received his first offer from Morgan State this past Friday.

After leaving Clemson very impressed by the game-day visit and environment at Death Valley, Davis is even more hopeful to earn an offer from the Tigers and have the chance to play there down the road.

“It would mean the world to me to play there,” he said. “I love the school and I love the atmosphere and everything.”

Davis said he “most definitely” plans to make it back to Clemson at some point. Duke, LSU and Louisiana Tech are other schools he is looking to possibly visit this season.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks