What grade did this national analyst give Clemson for win over BC?

A national college football analyst handed out grades to some college football teams after Week 5 of the season.

CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee gave Clemson (3-2, 2-1 ACC) a “C-” for its 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday night at Death Valley.

“Clemson skated by Boston College, which had the ball with under one minute to go with a chance to spring the upset,” Sallee wrote in the CBS Sports article. “That’s Clemson’s DNA this year, which isn’t going to give it any style points. It’s unlikely that Clemson even has a chance in the race for the national title, but it kept those hopes alive on Saturday.”

