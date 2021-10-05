NFL team reportedly signing a former Tiger, Gamecock

A former Clemson and South Carolina running back has reportedly rejoined an NFL team.

The Arizona Cardinals are signing Tavien Feaster to their practice squad, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

Feaster was released by the Cardinals in late August after being picked up by the franchise on April 15. After originally signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in April 2020, he was released that August and then signed with the New York Giants shortly after. Feaster also briefly spent time on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad.

In three years at Clemson from 2016-18, Feaster had 1,330 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries and 23 receptions for 183 yards and one touchdown over 41 career games (11 starts).

After transferring to South Carolina in 2019, Feaster rushed for 672 yards and five touchdowns on 124 carries.

The #Cardinals are signing RB Tavien Feaster to the practice squad, source said. He was among Arizona's final cuts in camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2021

