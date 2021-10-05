Not much movement with Clemson in this national outlet's power rankings

There wasn’t much movement with Clemson in this national outlet’s college football power rankings after Week 5 of the season.

Following Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday night at Death Valley, CBS Sports now has the Tigers at No. 21 in their latest power rankings, down one spot from where Clemson was after its double-overtime loss at NC State on Sept. 25.

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, who authored the power rankings, wrote the following about the Tigers (3-2, 2-1 ACC):

“Someone named Kobe Pace ran for 125 yards in a tight win over Boston College. The sophomore got the call after Lyn-J Dixon transferred and freshman Will Shipley was injured. The offense continued to struggle (only one touchdown), while the defense preserved the win late with a fumble recovery as BC was driving for the potential winning score.”

